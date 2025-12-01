New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity were worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Acuity by 8.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Acuity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acuity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AYI opened at $366.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $375.67.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Acuity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

