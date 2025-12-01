Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $157.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

