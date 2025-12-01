Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $56,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 47.9% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 44,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $595.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.77. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.53 and a 52-week high of $613.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $556.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.92 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total transaction of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,594.31. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

