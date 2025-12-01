Schroder Investment Management Group Has $68.95 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,476 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,743.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8%

ATR stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

