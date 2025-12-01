Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $26.67 Million Stake in Bank OZK $OZK

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 767.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,308 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $26,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 58.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The business had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

