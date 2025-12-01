Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 578,843 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,778,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,843 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $71,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $28.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 501.0%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -306.38%.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.