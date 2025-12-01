VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $64,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

