Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $217.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.