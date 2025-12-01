Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $60.42 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,379,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 25.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ExlService by 14.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,532.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

