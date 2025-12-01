Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 250,961 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,961 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $60,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2%

WMB opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

