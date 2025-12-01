Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DAQO New Energy were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,966,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DAQO New Energy by 117.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 625,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 849,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 514.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 419,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DAQO New Energy alerts:

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73.

DAQO New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.30 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $15.40 target price on DAQO New Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DAQO New Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DAQO New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAQO New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.