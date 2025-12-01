Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $39.06 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,756 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $39,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,669,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,479,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

