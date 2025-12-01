Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 708,656 PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 708,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after buying an additional 849,792 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 429,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,669,000 after purchasing an additional 394,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,892,000 after purchasing an additional 391,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.99. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.