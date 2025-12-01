Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 44,175 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.58 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

