Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,221 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $45,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $676,201,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $97,505,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $285.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.89. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $287.39. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.