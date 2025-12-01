Neogen Corporation $NEOG Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,590 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $37,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Neogen by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 102,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,753 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Neogen by 42.8% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 198,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Neogen by 35.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 230,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 target price on Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. Neogen Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.