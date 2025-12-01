Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,585,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,062,000 after acquiring an additional 305,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

REGN stock opened at $779.09 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $800.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

