Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $531.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $490.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.77 and a 200 day moving average of $492.24. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

