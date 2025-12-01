Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 160,861 nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in nVent Electric by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,112. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

