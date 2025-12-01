Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 21,434 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

