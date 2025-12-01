Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 6,381 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 163,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $11,343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $551,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kemper by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Kemper Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $72.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Kemper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

