Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU Stock Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 76.84% and a net margin of 11.57%.The firm had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

