380,114 Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 380,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 33,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KGS opened at $35.20 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

