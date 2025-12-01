Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Reliance were worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reliance by 72.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,461,000 after purchasing an additional 741,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter worth approximately $207,741,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,089,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,373,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $55,004,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $279.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

