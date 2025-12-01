Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Limbach were worth $13,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $70.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.36. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $154.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

