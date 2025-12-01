Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KD

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.