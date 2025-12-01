Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $147.33 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

