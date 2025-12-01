Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $255.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.28.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.