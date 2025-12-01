Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 12,214.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 2.03. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,840.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.