Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.47 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 0.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $750,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,866.40. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $34,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,161.98. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,993. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

