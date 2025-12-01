Analyzing Deswell Industries (DSWL) and Its Peers

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Deswell Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Deswell Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out -8.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Deswell Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A Deswell Industries Competitors 3.63% -9.71% 2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deswell Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deswell Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deswell Industries Competitors 126 1340 1702 134 2.56

As a group, “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies have a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Deswell Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deswell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deswell Industries and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deswell Industries $65.66 million $11.14 million 7.61 Deswell Industries Competitors $2.55 billion $168.92 million 21.69

Deswell Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries. Deswell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deswell Industries competitors beat Deswell Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue audio mixers, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, wired and wireless audio streaming products, and headphones; printed circuit board assemblies; and medical products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

