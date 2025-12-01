Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 538,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,875,000 after buying an additional 481,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,252,000 after buying an additional 384,204 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,141,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 183,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $69.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

