MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $311,157,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,790,933,000 after buying an additional 984,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.27 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $280.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

