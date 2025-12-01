State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $252.08 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.44 and a twelve month high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.77.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP John Calys sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $242,952.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,189.14. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,033.99. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,660,539 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

