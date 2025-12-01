State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,140 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after purchasing an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,059,000 after buying an additional 197,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $101.00 target price on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

