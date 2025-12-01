TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after buying an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,607,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $46,128,000.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $730,163. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

