Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,272 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Glj Research raised their price target on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $273.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $281.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.