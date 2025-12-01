Korea Investment CORP Sells 856 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after acquiring an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $465.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

