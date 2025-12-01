Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

