The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 324.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Clorox by 118.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 848,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after buying an additional 547,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,123,000 after buying an additional 546,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,167,000 after buying an additional 481,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 421,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $107.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.