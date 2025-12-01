Claret Asset Management Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,867,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,764,546,000 after purchasing an additional 620,600 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,501,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,669,000 after purchasing an additional 117,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after buying an additional 642,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $755,938,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,942,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.32.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.27 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

