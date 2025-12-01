Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1,230.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 31.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Okta Stock Down 0.3%

OKTA opened at $80.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $301,889.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,606.35. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

