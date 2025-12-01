StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $55,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1,272.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in StoneX Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 114,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,466,932.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

