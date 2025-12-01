Korea Investment CORP Has $14.38 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,063,609,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 918,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.67 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

