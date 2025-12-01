Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 3,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Crown by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.