Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NU were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,569,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NU by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NU stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

