Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,507 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $9,511,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.9%

CG stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

