Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,584 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 404.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in D.R. Horton by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 341,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 193,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $157.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

