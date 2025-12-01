Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,577 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after buying an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $360,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,476.72 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,368.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This trade represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.