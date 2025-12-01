Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MLM opened at $623.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $618.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.